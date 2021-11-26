ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why is everyone glossing over the players we're missing?

By
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago

Let's put an asterisk next to our two most recent loses, ok? It's not fair to expect a team to win games when they're missing the players we're missing. I, personally, think we can win the rest of our games this season. It's reasonable to say that we're missing...

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Cooper Lamb Lawrence
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Cowher Has Changed His Prediction For The Super Bowl

CBS’ Bill Cowher is switching up his Super Bowl prediction. On Sunday, the NFL on CBS crew went over their preseason Super Bowl picks, but Phil Simms and coach Cowher had some changes through 11 weeks of the NFL season. The two shared their adjustments on the broadcast ahead of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

CeeDee Lamb Back At Practice, Amari To Follow

It appears the Cowboys may have more options at wide receiver for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints after having to play their Thanksgiving matchup without their two most productive playmakers this season. Head coach Mike McCarthy said during a conference call with media members Sunday morning that both...
NFL
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
FanSided

Broncos add an elite athlete at running back to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos added an elite athlete at the running back position to their practice squad with the addition of former 7th-round pick Kerrith Whyte. The Denver Broncos made a couple of intriguing additions to their practice squad on Tuesday, one being an offensive skill player who has an incredibly high ceiling and impressive college highlight tape.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Robert Griffin III News

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had major news to share with his fans this Tuesday morning. The former Heisman Trophy winner announced that he’s releasing a book. The title of Griffin’s book is Surviving Washington. It’s currently set to release next August. “What’s up, guys? I’m so excited to...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Shares Discouraging News On Amari Cooper

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t have the greatest news on receiver Amari Cooper on Tuesday morning. McCarthy confirmed that Cooper is back in the building for this week, but he’s still a bit under the weather. Cooper is still recovering from a positive COVID-19 test that’s made him miss the last two games.
NFL
The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Ross Tucker: Hard to Win in the NFL With Bottom Five QB & OL Play

Yesterday was a day to forget for the Carolina Panthers, as they fell to the Miami Dolphins 33-10, making it their seventh loss in their last nine games, following a 3-0 start. It was the worst game of Cam Newton's career, as he was eventually benched for backup PJ Walker during the blowout defeat. Earlier today on Wilson & Norfleet, Ross Tucker joined the program to talk about the latest loss for the Panthers. When asked about the job security for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, Tucker replied: "I think the Carolina Panthers have a bottom five, offensive line and quarterback situation in the NFL. That answer would suggest that the issues that lie within the Panthers organization both on and off the field, are keeping the Panthers to reach their potential under Rhule, and would lead you to believe, that he's not the biggest issue with the team. Will owner David Tepper give Rhule, who is on a seven year contract, time to turn this thing around? Or will the owner who is hungry to win, and win now, while pushing for a new stadium, make a change? Time will tell.
NFL
247Sports

Pete Carroll calls out Russell Wilson after Seahawks lose to Washington Football Team

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football, 17-15. The loss was Seattle’s third straight and drops them to 3-8 on the season. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the loss, although he was intercepted on a 2-point conversion that sealed the game for Washington. After the game, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll appeared to have called out his quarterback for missing some throws.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy