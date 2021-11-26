Why is everyone glossing over the players we're missing?

Yesterday was a day to forget for the Carolina Panthers, as they fell to the Miami Dolphins 33-10, making it their seventh loss in their last nine games, following a 3-0 start. It was the worst game of Cam Newton's career, as he was eventually benched for backup PJ Walker during the blowout defeat. Earlier today on Wilson & Norfleet, Ross Tucker joined the program to talk about the latest loss for the Panthers. When asked about the job security for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, Tucker replied: "I think the Carolina Panthers have a bottom five, offensive line and quarterback situation in the NFL. That answer would suggest that the issues that lie within the Panthers organization both on and off the field, are keeping the Panthers to reach their potential under Rhule, and would lead you to believe, that he's not the biggest issue with the team. Will owner David Tepper give Rhule, who is on a seven year contract, time to turn this thing around? Or will the owner who is hungry to win, and win now, while pushing for a new stadium, make a change? Time will tell.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO