I had previously predicted that the resistance levels of $1878 and $1900 may lead the technical indicators towards strong overbought levels, which may lead to profit-taking. Indeed, gold declined from the resistance level of $1878 yesterday, its highest in five months, before it reached the $1849 support and settled around the $1857 level as of this writing. What helped the sell-off was the strength of the US dollar, after the US retail sales numbers were stronger than all expectations, which were in favor of the approaching date of raising US interest rates.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO