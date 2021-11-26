ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Unvaccinated Mother of Three Who Kept Putting Off Vaccine Dies of COVID

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rashelle Baird, 27, died in a hospital in Scotland. Her father has called for people who don't get the jab to be...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 322

Patches Coughlin
4d ago

why don't they ever report on the people who die because they got the vaccine? why is all the evidence of adverse effects being suppressed? How about all the people who didn't get vaccinated, got COVID, and are still alive? why are a person's co-morbidities rarely reported, and are glossed over or treated as less significant than they are when the media does mention them?

Reply(75)
158
Anonymous Truth
4d ago

🤔The saddest and most terrifying accomplishment health industries have successfully done is convince the masses that their bodies are broken and incapable of doing what it's designed to do which is constantly fix itself until there is no longer a heartbeat pumping blood or oxygen through the body....🧬natural immunity has been a way of life since the beginning of our species. Yet you think a pill to fix one problem which causes 4 other problems and then you need a pill for each one of those problems 🙄 somehow is going to solve your Root problems and now you need to take an unnecessary shot for a virus with a 99.8% survival rate 🤔 how much closer to a 100% do you need?? Malaria, the flu, suicide, opiate overdose, car accidents statistically speaking are more dangerous but the dodgy statistics shoved in your face ALL DAY EVERYDAY by mainstream media has successfully made you AFRAID of people and CONVINCED you that the air is toxic 😶😷 so your body will fail you!!🤡🤡🤡🤡💉🐀🐁🐭

Reply(9)
79
Chancellor Solicitor Free Inhabitant
4d ago

This article is all lies and fully paid for to post lies by Hillary Killary Clinton funded by George Soros that criminal who help pull off the voter fraud of 2020 ! ! ! They will continue to take over America if we do not say NO and look beyond their lies!

Reply(3)
42
Related
Telegraph

Two mothers died ‘after catching herpes from same caesarean surgeon’

Two mothers who died after giving birth may have caught an infection from the same surgeon during their caesareans, documents suggest. Kimberly Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, died six weeks apart from an infection caused by the herpes virus after giving birth in two separate hospitals run by East Kent Hospitals Trust.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Asthma#Induced Coma#Sky News#The Scottish Sun#Ninewells Hospital
Daily Cardinal

Man refusing COVID-19 vaccine consumes body and blood of a Hebrew man who died 2000 years ago on weekly basis

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Since the Pfizer vaccine was approved last winter, billions of people around the world have decided to get the jab. However, many Americans continue to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to concerns that the research done by scientists just isn’t up to snuff in comparison to that done by random bloggers or podcast host and Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator Joe Rogan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Mother left waiting in ambulance for an hour with her dead baby

A mother and her dead baby were left waiting in an ambulance for an hour because of a hospital handover delay. The trust which runs the Worcestershire Royal Hospital apologised to the family for "the additional distress caused in what were already extremely upsetting circumstances". It has also apologised to...
CARS
International Business Times

Anti-Vaxxer Nurse Who Claimed Vaccine Kills People Dies Of COVID-19

An Oklahoma nurse who claimed that COVID-19 vaccine kills people died of the virus on Oct. 19. Steve Shurden, 58, had battled COVID-19 for three weeks before dying of complications in October. Despite his death, his wife Teresa said she wasn’t regretful that her husband chose to remain unvaccinated. Shurden...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Woman Had Both Legs Amputated After 'Wrongly' Assuming Infection Was COVID-19

A 47-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was placed in a coma and got both her legs amputated after she “wrongly” assumed a blood infection for COVID-19. Cher Little, a resident of Connah’s Quay in Wales, said she developed a headache and fever early this year. However, she dismissed the symptoms as signs of a COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMY NEWS2

Dead for 30 minutes, but this COVID-19 survivor’s fight still isn’t over, 20 months later

Tionna Hairston has to relearn how to walk, talk, and write with no guarantee she will recover completely. A Triad woman nearly died from COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic. Tionna Hairston’s lungs, heart, and brain stopped working while she was being treated at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center last May. Doctors say it is a miracle she survived and her quality of life has suffered tremendously and Hairston faces several more battles ahead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
646K+
Followers
71K+
Post
683M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy