India’s Serum Institute resumes vaccine exports to COVAX

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that we are now living in a post-truth world, where the medical opinions of physicians at the National Institutes of Health are given the same weight as those of anyone with a Facebook account. Shifting Geographies of Expertise and Policymaking, the new international research seminar and fellowship of the India China Institute,(ICI), is tackling this topic, addressing the changing relationships between expertise and policymaking in India, China, and beyond. The program is virtually convening 12 scholars and practitioners from India, China, Singapore, France, and the United States for eight months to explore the shifting relationships between epistemic and political authority at the local, national, regional, and global levels.
