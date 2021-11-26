ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maxwell’s brother says US prosecutors seeking to ‘break’ her

By DANICA KIRKA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4eNB_0d7INhCi00
1 of 6

The brother of a British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein exploit underage girls says her prosecution is “the most over-hyped trial of the century,” designed to break a woman targeted by authorities desperate to blame someone for the late financier’s crimes.

Ghislaine Maxwell continues to have the backing of her family, and a family member will be in court at all times to show support, Ian Maxwell said in an interview ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Monday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

This is “the most over-hyped trial of the century without a doubt,” Ian Maxwell told the Associated Press. “This is designed to break her; I can’t see any other way to read it. … And she will not be broken because she believes completely in her innocence and she is going to give the best account she can.”

Prosecutors allege Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, groomed girls as young as 14 to have sex with Epstein and lied about her knowledge of his crimes when she testified in an earlier case. She has been in custody for almost 17 months, after Judge Alison J. Nathan repeatedly denied requests for bail.

Prosecutors held a press conference when they announced the charges against Maxwell, saying she lured young girls into a trap that she and Epstein had set for them.

“Ms. Maxwell chose to blatantly disregard the law and her responsibility as an adult, using whatever means she had at her disposal to lure vulnerable youth into behavior they should never have been exposed to, creating the potential for lasting harm,” FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney said at the time.

But Ian Maxwell says his sister is being blamed by U.S. authorities who are intent on holding someone responsible for Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 before he could face trial.

“This is not quite a put-up job, but nonetheless has been cobbled together so that Ghislaine is made to face the charges that Epstein never faced,” Ian Maxwell said.

Ghislaine Maxwell is the youngest of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell’s nine children. The tycoon was once one of the richest men in Britain, but that wealth evaporated after he drowned in 1991 and investors discovered he had siphoned hundreds of millions of pounds from employee pension funds to prop up his empire.

The children supported each other after Robert Maxwell died and Ian and his brother were charged with financial crimes related to their father’s actions. Both were acquitted.

Now they are rallying around Ghislaine, who dated Epstein and was his frequent companion on trips around the world.

The family continues to demand that Maxwell be released on bail, arguing that the conditions of her detention are tantamount to torture and prevent her from assisting her defense attorneys. The six remaining siblings this week asked the United Nations to investigate Ghislaine Maxwell’s “inhumane” treatment.

Ian Maxwell says his sister is in “effective isolation” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she is being held in a 6- by 9-foot (1.8- by 2.7-meter) cell that has no natural light and is equipped with a toilet and a concrete bed. She is unable to sleep because she is watched around the clock by four guards and 10 cameras due to unwarranted concerns that she is a suicide risk, he said.

Earlier this month, a judge again refused to let Epstein’s former girlfriend trade her jail cell for home detention, citing the serious nature of the charges and her risk of flight.

“The denial of bail is wholly inappropriate,” Ian Maxwell said. “Some very famous, infamous people were granted bail as most recently the killer of George Floyd, a murderer. John Gotti, another murderer, a mobster. Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Bernie Madoff. These are all men, of course, who got bail. Ghislaine is a woman who somehow doesn’t get bail.”

Americans who are interested in justice should be worried, because anyone could be accused of a crime and be held under the same conditions, he said.

“The authorities are feeling under pressure … because they lost (Epstein) and they’re feeling under the public’s pressure, and that combination of pressure is keeping Ghislaine inside,” her brother said. “But it still doesn’t make it right.”

Comments / 14

Cora Ida Dora
4d ago

Wouldn’t it be great if Clinton and all the other high ranking politicians and other high ranking people were exposed?

Reply(1)
12
GolfNuttt
4d ago

Breaking her would be a good idea. She broke young victims, I'm guessing.

Reply(1)
13
Montana Marie
4d ago

time is getting closer, she will be taken out soon just watch

Reply(1)
10
Related
Telegraph

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine's Kidnapper Charged For Smuggling Ring In Prison

6ix9ine's kidnapping feels like it happened a lifetime ago. However, the perpetrators of that crime still face the consequences of that moment to this day. The man who led the kidnapping scheme, Anthony "Harv" Ellison, was charged today in New York for his involvement in a bribery and smuggling case at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
John Gotti
Person
Robert Maxwell
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Bernie Madoff
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fbi#British#The U S District Court
Telegraph

Alleged Ghislaine Maxwell victim ‘set up Tom Parker Bowles in newspaper cocaine sting’

One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers set up Tom Parker Bowles in a newspaper cocaine sting, The Telegraph can disclose. The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, helped tabloid journalists to entrap the son of the Duchess of Cornwall, secretly recording him offering to buy her cocaine. The Telegraph understands the woman was paid as much as £40,000 for her part in the undercover operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
buffalonynews.net

Boris Johnson's sister reveals his secret history with Epstein madam

Ghislaine Maxwell, charged with aiding and abetting the sexual predations of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, once rested ?a high-heeled boot? on Boris Johnson's thigh at an Oxford common room, the prime minister's sister has revealed. "It's hard not to feel a batsqueak of pity for Ghislaine Maxwell - 500 days and...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Losing Streak Continues With Two More Rejections

Ghislaine Maxwell is racking up losses this week. The British socialite and accused madam to Jeffrey Epstein lost her fourth bid for bail Tuesday. A judge ruled in favor of the prosecution, which called her lawyers’ arguments “better suited to tabloids than briefs.” On Wednesday, a judge ruled that a psychologist who has studied the grooming of sexual abuse victims could testify at her trial, an expert witness Maxwell’s attorneys had sought to block. Maxwell, 59, faces charges of doing exactly that for Epstein, who suicided in 2019 awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. She has pleaded not guilty, and jury selection began Thursday.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell defence blasted for ‘love letter’ to Epstein after likening him to James Bond

Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence team were accused of writing “a love letter to Jeffrey Epstein” after he was compared to a “21st century James Bond” and a Biblical figure as her trial finally got underway. American attorney Lisa Bloom told reporters ahead of the trial’s second day that lawyers for Ms Maxwell had written a “love letter” to the late financier, who was found dead in prison in 2019 and accused of sexually abusing underage girls. Ms Maxwell’s lawyer told the court that Epstein was akin to a “James Bond” who “stirred interest”. The lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, also compared...
POLITICS
The Independent

Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail

The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were indicted in Illinois on charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

666K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy