Man City v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

Manchester City saw off West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho settling a snowy contest at the Etihad Stadium before Manuel Lanzini’s impressive consolation strike late on.Pep Guardiola’s side enjoyed the majority of possession but had to stay alert throughout, eventually securing the victory and going level on points with Chelsea ahead of the league leaders’ clash with Man United.For West Ham, meanwhile, it was a second straight defeat, following last week’s somewhat surprising loss to Wolves.Nevertheless, David Moyes’ team remained fourth in the Premier League, and they were spared...
