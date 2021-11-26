ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against West Ham under Pep Guardiola (drawn one),...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Team news

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
BBC

WSL: West Ham v Tottenham

And that's a wrap from us. Sunday's serving of WSL games ends with West Ham breaking through for their first top-flight victory against Tottenham. It's a defeat that denies Spurs the chance to move up to third in the table. Domestic football takes a break now with World Cup qualifiers...
Person
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Former West Ham player Dimitri Payet collapses after fan in stand throws bottle at his head

A Ligue 1 football game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned after former West Ham player Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a water bottle thrown from the stands. Footage filmed by a fan in the stand captured the Marseille forward preparing to take a corner in the fifth minute when a bottle is thrown towards him, hitting him on the head.
SB Nation

Manchester City v West Ham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a difficult challenge in a game West Ham. Time and Date: Sunday, 28 November, 2021 kick off at 14.00 pm (BST, UK), 9.00 am (EST, USA) Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Robert Jones. VAR: Jarred Gillett. Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin. TV Info: SKY Sports (UK),...
BBC

Man City 2–1 West Ham: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have won 11 of their past 13 matches against West Ham in all competitions, losing none. Over this period they have scored 35 goals against the Hammers while conceding only six in return. West Ham have lost consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April against...
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Mahrez happy for Benrahma over West Ham success

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is happy seeing Algeria teammate Said Benrahma impress at West Ham. The Algerian colleagues will be up against each other in a battle between two of the top four at The Etihad this afternoon. "Said is doing very good," he said. "Last season he also...
punditarena.com

Pep Guardiola hails Man City showing at home to West Ham

Pep Guardiola was pleased with Man City’s big win. Pep Guardiola hailed a huge victory after his Manchester City side overcame heavy snow and a dogged West Ham side. A 33rd-minute strike from Ilkay Gundogan and a late Fernandinho effort earned the champions a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League success at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Tribal Football

Guardiola delighted as Man City defeat West Ham: Could've been four

Manchester City midfield pair Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandino were on target as Pep Guardiola's Premier League superiority over West Ham continued. City have now won 10 out of 11 top-flight meetings with the Hammers under the Spaniard. In a game played in a snow-storm before half-time, skipper Gundogan provided the...
The Independent

Man City vs West Ham LIVE Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan struck in the midst of a first-half snowstorm before a late goal from substitute Fernandinho proved enough to secure a 2-1 home victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.The win lifts City back up to second place and level on 29 points with leaders Chelsea, who host Manchester United in the late game. WestHam, who snatched an added-time consolation with a superb Manuel Lanzini strike, stay fourth on 23 points.“It was a very difficult day because of the weather conditions but it is always difficult against this team,” City midfielder Rodri...
The Independent

Man City vs West Ham: Five things we learned as Ilkay Gundogan hits winner in Premier League

Manchester City overcame heavy snow to defeat West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday and move six points clear of the fourth-placed Hammers in the table. West Ham, who knocked City out of the Carabao Cup on penalties last month, made a bright start but the hosts took the lead in the 33rd minute when Riyad Mahrez squared to Ilkay Gundogan for a simple tap-in the back post.
The Independent

Man City vs West Ham player ratings: Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho beat Lukasz Fabianski to settle snowy contest

Manchester City saw off West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho settling a snowy contest at the Etihad Stadium before Manuel Lanzini’s impressive consolation strike late on.Pep Guardiola’s side enjoyed the majority of possession but had to stay alert throughout, eventually securing the victory and going level on points with Chelsea ahead of the league leaders’ clash with Man United.For West Ham, meanwhile, it was a second straight defeat, following last week’s somewhat surprising loss to Wolves.Nevertheless, David Moyes’ team remained fourth in the Premier League, and they were spared...
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host West Ham today in a Premier League top-four battle at the Etihad Stadium.Pep Guardiola's side come into the game full of confidence following back-to-back wins in the Premier League before victory over PSG in the Champions League in midweek. City came into the weekend second in the table behind leaders Chelsea, and can ill-afford a slip-up now. FOLLOW LIVE Man City vs West Ham build-up, team news, score and goal updatesThe Hammers had been flying with four wins on the bounce until last weekend's surprise defeat at Wolves, and David Moyes knows it will be a tough...
NBC Sports

Man City vs West Ham final score: Snow problem for reigning champs

Man City vs West Ham went about as expected. Well, apart from the snow storm and the shovels. The second half of Man City’s 2-1 win over West Ham United was delayed so workers could shovel off the pitch, which took some time, but simply delayed the inevitable at the Etihad Stadium.
NBC Sports

Pep Guardiola amazed at Man City intensity, praises West Ham attack

Pep Guardiola’s praise for his Manchester City men was effusive after a 2-1 win over West Ham United at a snow-filled Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Guardiola had almost as many compliments for West Ham as he did for his team, calling the Irons the best channel-attackers in the Premier League, but make no mistake about the root of his joy.
ESPN

Man City conquer snow and West Ham to keep title pressure on Chelsea

Snow may have slowed down proceedings at the Etihad on Sunday but it didn't stop Manchester City from securing a 2-1 win over fellow top four contenders West Ham United. Unlike Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley which was postponed earlier in the day, the match in Manchester went ahead but it was difficult at times to see the pitch through the flurries of snow. The start of the second half was delayed by five minutes as groundstaff sought to clear the pitch.
