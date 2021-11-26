Government and Private Companies is Warned Against Multiple Ransomware Attacks During Thanksgiving

A quarter of security pros polled by Cybereason said they lack a plan to deal with a ransomware attack during a weekend or holiday. Cybercriminals have a knack for knowing not only how and where but when to kick off a cyberattack. The goal is to catch an organization's IT and security staff off-guard when they're unavailable or distracted. That's why weekends and holidays are an opportune occasion for a ransomware attack when staffers are trying to enjoy personal time with family and friends. A report released Wednesday by Cybereason looks at the threat of holiday-based cyberattacks and offers advice on how to handle them.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO