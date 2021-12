CHICAGO (CBS) — The Wolfpack Junior Football Team, made up of kids from the South and West sides, has a chance to compete for a national championship in Florida — but they need money to make the trip. And time is running out. On Sunday, Coach Ernest Radcliffe led his players not on the football field but at 87th and the Dan Ryan. The players, helmets in hand, are trying to raise money for what they hope will be the trip of a lifetime. “It’s important for us to give our young people an opportunity to see something different,” Radcliffe said. This year CBS...

