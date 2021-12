December 3-5 A festive photo (or a few!) are required this season. Whether it’s the twinkle in Santa’s eye or the twinkling of the Luray community tree, December 3 offers opportunities to delight the kid in all of us and capture it for posterity. Indulge in s’mores and cookies when you shop the craft vendors and visit with Santa at the annual Chamber Holiday Festival at the Visitor’s Center from 3 to 8 p.m. Then it’s on to the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Performing Arts Luray at 7:30 p.m. Stay toasty with free hot chocolate, courtesy of Baby Moons.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO