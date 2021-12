Chinese content aggregator Legend Media has swooped for a 100-hour package of content from multinational Fremantle, which said that it was Legend’s first and biggest factual package so far. The company has licensed digital rights for China and will be placing the factual programs across top Chinese VOD platforms. The deal was announced on the eve of the Asian TV Forum and Market in Singapore. The package includes Fremantle’s first premium documentary “Arctic Drift: A Year in The Ice,” produced by UFA Show & Factual and Wild Blue Media as well as “Enslaved: The Lost History of The Transatlantic Slave Trade,” fronted by...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO