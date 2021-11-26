ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elliott Wave Forecast: Silver Miners (SIL) Doing Flat Correction

By Elliott Wave Forecast
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Miners (SIL) reached the support area from August 6 peak in 7 swings and reacted higher. However, in the last few trading sessions, the ETF has taken a turn lower. What’s the outlook for the ETF and what alternative should we consider? Let’s take a look...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Five Swing Sequence In NZD/USD Favors Downside

NZDUSD broke below August 20, 2021 low (0.6805) and now shows a 5 swing sequence from February 25, 2021 high favoring more downside. A 5 swing sequence is an incomplete sequence and needs another leg lower to end 7 swing. Short term, cycle from October 21, 2021 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from October 21 peak, wave 1 ended at 0.6976 and rally in wave 2 ended at 0.70527. Pair then resumes lower in wave 3 towards 0.68 and bounce in wave 4 ended at 0.6839.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Rally In FTSE Expected To Fail

Short-term Elliott wave view in FTSE suggests cycle from September 20, 2021 low has ended with wave (1) at 7403.36. The Index is currently correcting that cycle within wave (2). Internal subdivision of wave (2) is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (1), wave ((i)) ended at 7342.61 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 7370.01. Index resumes lower in wave ((iii)) towards 7241.99 and bounce in wave ((iv)) ended at 7289.51. Final leg lower wave ((v)) ended at 7198.76 and this completed wave A.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Dollar Index (DXY) Could Extend The Rally Higher

Short-term Elliott wave view in Dollar Index suggests cycle from October 28 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from October 28 low, wave 1 ended at 94.3 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 93.82. Wave 3 is currently in progress with subdivision as another impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 94.62 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 93.87. Index then resumes higher in wave ((iii)) to 96.24, and dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 95.5.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: DAX Starting Correction

Short-term Elliott wave view in DAX suggests cycle from October 6, 2021 low has ended as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from October 6, wave 1 ended at 15781 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 15495.51. The Index then extends higher in wave 3 towards 16104.13, dips in wave 4 ended at 15985.90, and final leg wave 5 ended at 16290.19. This completed wave (1) in higher degree.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miners#Silver
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of short-term recovery

Good morning Crypto traders! No big changes from yesterday, Crypto market remains under bearish pressure and there can be room for more weakness, especially now when we see strong daily reversal on stocks, just watch out for intraday pullbacks. Two days ago Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor Discussed that Bitcoin Can Become $100 Trillion Asset Class, but looking at the Microstrategy chart compared to Bitcoin, we can see a corrective movement within downtrend, so »buy the rumor, sell the news« ?
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave: Calling the decline and selling the rallies at the blue box

Hello fellow traders. Another instrument that has given us nice trading set up recently is EURUSD Forex Pair. In this technical article, we’re going to take a look at the past charts of $EURUSD presented in the member's area of the Elliottwave-Forecast. EURUSD is showing bearish impulsive sequences in the cycle from the May peak. We got a short-term recovery wave 4 that has given us the opportunity to enter short trades again. In the further text, we’re going to explain the forecast and trading strategy.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

L3Harris' Elliott Wave Pattern Points To A 40% Drop

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), formed by the 2019 merger between L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation, is the sixth largest US defense contractor. The company is decently profitable and financially sound, which helps explain why the stock is hovering close to its all-time high. And indeed, L3Harris has been very generous to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Prices Set To Dip Below $3,900 According to Elliott Wave Theory

The crypto markets have been consolidating and experiencing a small correction lately. Though we expect the correction to dig a little deeper, over the long haul, this should be a relatively shallow correction. Source: TradingView. Ethereum has been holding above a 20-month support trend line that has been in place...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

SPY Elliott Wave View: Should Extend Into New Highs

Short-term Elliott Wave view in SPY suggests that the cycle from October 01, 2021 low is showing a higher high sequence favoring new highs to follow. The internals of that rally is unfolding as an Elliott Wave impulse sequence where wave 1 ended at $436.03 high & wave 2 ended at $426.36 low. Up from there, wave 3 unfolded with extension where lesser degree wave ((i)) ended at $441.68 high. Afterwards, wave ((ii)) ended at $431.54 low, wave ((iii)) ended at $458.49 high. Then wave ((iv)) ended at $453.83 low and wave ((v)) ended at $470.65 high.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave view: Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO Stock) should pullback and extend higher

MRO – Old Elliott Wave analysis – 2 hour chart from 10/17/2021:. MRO made all-time low Since 1969 during Covid pandemic sell off at $3.02 low on 4/01/2020. Thereafter it started a higher high sequence & already made 17 swings higher from major low. Until the dips remains above 8/20/2021 low, it expect to extend higher in impulse sequence. Previously, MRO was analyzed in a 2-hour chart, on 10/17/2021. It was expected to make at least two more highs to end the sequence started from $10.42 low on 8/20/2021. It was outperforming the Energy sector from August low. In 2-hour, it was ended 3 red at $16.60 & 4 at 15.40 low. While above there it was expected to reach $17.40 level as a possible extension higher before it starts any larger pullback against August-2021 cycle.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EURUSD Elliott Wave View: Further Weakness Expected

Short Term Elliott Wave view on EURUSD suggests the decline from October 28 peak is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from October 28, wave (i) ended at 1.1533 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 1.16164. Pair then extends lower in wave (iii) towards 1.1526 and bounce in wave (iv) ended at 1.1563. Pair extends in another leg lower in wave (v) towards 1.1512 to complete wave ((i)) in higher degree.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: Crude oil eyes down to 60 level

Crude oil is lower, firstly after the US announcement about the release of oil reserves, and now also on worries about the new covid variant, that can bring new lockdowns across the globe. As such, OPEC may take a cautious approach to oil demand at the meeting this week. Crude...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Elliott Wave analysis

EURUSD is coming much lower with an extended and accelerating price action away from 1.1607 that looks like an impulse so we are aware of more downside after rallies. Ideally, pair is already making a new corrective rise, a fourth wave that can find resistance near 1.1350-1.14 area. EUR/USD 4h...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Applied Elliott Wave webinar (Bitcoin, Crude Oil, Gold, SPX and Nifty 50) December 2021 [Video]

The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold & gold miners remain in correction

Gold popped above resistance at $1835 to start the month but reversed course rather violently before it could even test $1900. After rallying $150 in six weeks, Gold plunged $80 in only three days. Simply put, the correction continues. The one positive is that Gold has held up very well...
METAL MINING
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy