ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Corelle India strengthens its partnership with Stone Sapphire Pvt. Ltd. as their sole distributor in India

milwaukeesun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Corelle Brands LLC, an Instant Brands company, is a global leader in the kitchenware segment. Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, the company manufactures and markets kitchenware products worldwide. Devoted to leverage their relationship to their target audiences in India with new product launches...

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeesun.com

Maharashtra govt issues new guidelines for air travel in view of COVID-19 variant Omicron

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued stringent guidelines for air travel in view of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The Omnicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected the South Africa and some other countries and has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The Government of India has declared some countries as countries "at-risk".
TRAVEL
milwaukeesun.com

Top five upcoming developers changing the skyline of Delhi NCR

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): MRG World (Gurugram), Whiteland Corporation (Gurugram), Maasters Infra (Noida), SKA Group (Noida), and Axon Developers emerged as the 'Top Five Emerging Developers of NCR' in the list announced by a Delhi-based research firm. The survey was conducted by International BrandResearch Forum (IBRF) across...
ECONOMY
milwaukeesun.com

IIT BHU student Sangeeta Mishra wins India's top women coder title beating 73 thousand programmers at Geek Goddess 2021

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/TechGig): IIT BHU's third year student Sangeeta Mishra beats 73 Thousand women technologists to win the champion's crown at TechGig Geek Goddess 2021 edition. TechGig Geek Goddess is India's largest coding competition for women technologists, aimed at showcasing the coding genius of women technologists. This...
INDIA
Phys.org

India's move to ban Bitcoin shows its own crypto ambitions

After months of speculation about the Indian Government's stance on Bitcoin, the country finally looks set to denounce Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies by banning them as recognized domestic payments. The move follows China's decision to place a similar ban earlier this year, but completely contradicts El Salvador's public embrace...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
hawaiitelegraph.com

Grameen Foundation India launches initiative to strengthen farmer producer organizations

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Grameen Foundation India (GFI) on Monday launched a special initiative 'Catalyst Award' under its MANDI (Market Enabled Access through Digital Innovation) project to support and develop the farmer producer organizations (FPOs) in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the event, Prabhat Labh, Chief Executive Officer,...
AGRICULTURE
milwaukeesun.com

Revolutionizing the future of agriculture with SIOM's MBA in Agriculture Operations Management

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/Mediawire): Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik, designed their latest course of Agriculture Operations Management in such a way that empowers leaders of agro-based and allied sectors. The MBA program in Agri-Operations Management is planned solely to address the issues of tasks mastery and skills in Agriculture and unified area that will take into account Agro-based handling, Technology, Retailing, E-commerce, and Consulting. One of the reputed institutions in India, SIOM is accepting admissions to its MBA in Agriculture-Operations Management program throughInnovation combined with changing worldwide standards welcomes a requirement for proficient courses in Agricultural Management. The MBA Agri-Operations Management Program is the solution to this developing requirement for experts, who can add to, and engineer the future of agriculture management.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sapphire
martechseries.com

Celonis Accelerates its Process Mining and Execution Management Leadership in India

Unveils a new Execution Management Initiative in India, the World’s Process Epicenter. Celonis, the global leader in execution management, announced that it will expand its process mining and execution management operations into India. Celonis believes the opportunity for customers, global system integrators (GSIs), business process outsourcing (BPO) providers, consultants, and academics is as big as the shift from on-prem to cloud.
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

Sanav, 8-year-old Indian creates World Record

Dubai (UAE), November 29 (ANI/PNN): Sanav Ramsankar, an 8-year-old, from Tamil Nadu, India and a resident of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, created a World Record on 23rd November 2021 by reciting salient details of 186 Rivers from around the world covering the continents, length in kilometres, outflow/destination and countries each river flows through.
INDIA
Sourcing Journal

Guess Trims Vendors, Diversifies Denim Offering

Guess’ growing position as a lifestyle brand is driving executives’ confidence for the future. Though the company expects revenues in the fourth quarter to be down mid-single digits versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the impact of permanent store closures and an unfavorable shift of European wholesale shipments, Guess, Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini attributed its steady Q3 to the popularity of categories like handbags, dresses, outerwear, and, perhaps what it’s best known for: jeans. “Guess is a true lifestyle brand and is poised to capitalize on current consumer trends,” he said during the company’s Q3 earnings call last week....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distributor#Pvt#Corelle India#Stone Sapphire Pvt Ltd#Ani Businesswire India#Corelle Brands Llc#Instant Brands#Sspl#Consultant South Asia#Pan India#Experie
milwaukeesun.com

India looking at USD 2.5 Bn investment in textiles sector, create 0.75 Mn jobs

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 'Textile Week' kicked off yesterday at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 with the country looking at a fresh investment of INR 19,000 crore (USD 2.5 Bn) in the sector, which would be key to a 'Self-reliant India' and becoming a preferred global sourcing partner in textiles.
ECONOMY
milwaukeesun.com

Good times ahead for real estate sector: Deloitte Report

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India's real estate sector suffered a major setback during the first and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic but now it is showing signs of steady recovery. Recently, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) released a report, titled 'Reality of realty in...
MARKETS
neworleanssun.com

Taiwan and India explore partnership for Smart Green India of tomorrow

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) launched the Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) in India with the aim to support its business ties and expand its market presence in India. Apart from enabling business interaction with Indian companies, TPC has also scaled up its state-of-the-art...
INDIA
TechRadar

Acer to make laptops in India through a partnership with Dixon Technologies

Taiwanese electronics company Acer has been receiving some positive feedback on their Acer Chromebook Spin 311, which launched recently. The company, is now on the verge of shifting its laptop manufacturing operations to India, for which it has tied up with Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer based in Noida. This...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
gamingonphone.com

BGMI: Team Insidious disbanded its Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

One of the oldest PUBGM/BGMI teams in India, Insidious esports aka Team IND has decided to disband its BGMI roster. The team entered into esports by signing the PUBG Mobile lineup in March 2019 and they secured second place in PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Spring Split India. From there on, they have been making their presence in all major tournaments. They are one of the most consistent and experienced teams in India. Recently, they announced the official roster release news on their social media handles.
VIDEO GAMES
yourmoney.com

India plans to ban cryptocurrencies – but launch its own

The proposed ban, announced by the Indian government yesterday, is part of the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill that will be introduced sometime this winter. The planned legislation aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

India to look for innovative partnerships at EXPO2020 to become preferred sourcing partner for global textile industry

Dubai [UAE], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India will pitch for becoming the preferred sourcing partner for the global textile industry during the textile week at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020, Dubai, starting on Friday. Minister of State for TextileRailways, Darshana V Jardosh will inaugurate the 'Textile Week' virtually, and is slated...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Ohmium ships its first "Made in India" Hydrogen electrolyzer unit to US

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Renewable energy startup Ohmium International, through its Indian subsidiary, has shipped its first unit of electrolyzer from India to the United States, as a first step towards establishing India as a global hub for green hydrogen generation, said the company on Wednesday. According to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy