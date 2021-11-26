Corelle India strengthens its partnership with Stone Sapphire Pvt. Ltd. as their sole distributor in India

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/Mediawire): Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik, designed their latest course of Agriculture Operations Management in such a way that empowers leaders of agro-based and allied sectors. The MBA program in Agri-Operations Management is planned solely to address the issues of tasks mastery and skills in Agriculture and unified area that will take into account Agro-based handling, Technology, Retailing, E-commerce, and Consulting. One of the reputed institutions in India, SIOM is accepting admissions to its MBA in Agriculture-Operations Management program throughInnovation combined with changing worldwide standards welcomes a requirement for proficient courses in Agricultural Management. The MBA Agri-Operations Management Program is the solution to this developing requirement for experts, who can add to, and engineer the future of agriculture management.

