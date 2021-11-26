ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UMBC plays Pitt

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

Maryland-Baltimore County (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh (2-3) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays host to Maryland-Baltimore County in an early season matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County won 98-67 over American on Tuesday, while Pittsburgh fell to Vanderbilt on...

www.record-eagle.com

The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
Derrick

Pitt grabs first victory of season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Femi Odukale scored 15 points, John Hugley had 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Pittsburgh held on to beat UNC Wilmington 59-51 on Tuesday night. Jamarius Burton hit a 3-pointer to give Pitt a 17-6 lead about 7 minutes in and the Panthers, who never...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

UMBC plays Longwood on Saturday

Maryland-Baltimore County (2-1) vs. Longwood (3-1) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County and Longwood both look to put winning streaks together. Both programs are coming off of big victories on Friday. Longwood earned an 82-42 home win over American, while Maryland-Baltimore County got a 91-75 win over Western Carolina.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS baseball standout Nico Ong commits to UMBC

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Nico Ong has committed to the University of Maryland Baltimore County to continue his baseball career. BHS head coach Mike Policastro stated, “I am proud to announce that our very own Nico Ong has verbally committed to continue his promising baseball career at the University of Maryland Baltimore County upon graduating in 2022. Nico continues to prove that he is a tremendous student-athlete, both on and off the field, and there couldn’t be a better fit for both himself and UMBC. I am beyond proud of him for how hard he’s worked in the classroom and on the field to earn this scholarship opportunity where he will get to play baseball at the next level. Nico is an elite student-athlete at Bloomfield High School, not only excelling on the field, but also boasting a 3.82 GPA while taking honors courses.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Pitt goes up against Towson

Towson (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh (1-2) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Friday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Towson and Pittsburgh both look to put winning streaks together . Towson won easily 78-54 over Hampton in its last outing. Pittsburgh is coming off a 59-51 win over UNC Wilmington in its most recent game.
TOWSON, MD
cardiachill.com

Pitt vs Towson Tigers Preview

Current Record: 2-1 Last Game: W 78-54 vs Hampton. 2020 Season: 4-14 (3-9, 9th) Key Losses: G Zane Martin (16.5 ppg, graduation) Key Returners: G Nicolas Timberlake (12.1 ppg), F Charles Thompson (9.1 ppg), G Jason Gibson (9.6 ppg) Impact Newcomers: G Terry Nolan (11.2 ppg with Bradley), G Cameron...
COLLEGE SPORTS
flowrestling.org

Pitt and Lehigh Ready To Renew Rivalry

After an opening weekend that included a disappointing loss to Campbell followed by a nice bounce-back win over Oregon State, Lehigh now welcomes Pitt to town for an annual showdown with its cross-state rival. Pitt’s been victorious over Lehigh two years in a row and enters this year’s matchup with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
catamountsports.com

Price Paces Catamounts in Loss to UMBC

FARMVILLE, Va. – Junior Marvin Price scored a career-high 15 points, but cold second half shooting doomed Western Carolina in a 91-75 loss against UMBC in the Jerome Kersey Classic inside Longwood's Willett Hall. UMBC improves to 2-1 while WCU drops to 1-3. Price's 15-point effort topped his previous WCU...
FARMVILLE, VA
longwoodlancers.com

Win Streak Reaches Four as Longwood Dominates UMBC 82-55

FARMVILLE, Va. – After another game and another explosive win, another trend is forming for Longwood men's basketball. Several of them, in fact. In their fourth consecutive win by at least 25 points, Longwood (4-1) dominated UMBC on both ends of the floor and cruised to an 82-55 victory on day two of the Jerome Kersey Classic Saturday night in Willett Hall.
FARMVILLE, VA
watchstadium.com

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett Leads Pitt To ACC Championship Game

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett was lights out for the No.18 Panthers in their 68-38 victory over UVA. He finished the evening 26-41, for 340 yards and 4 touchdowns. He continually answered the bell for the Panthers today as he has all throughout his phenomenal 2021 campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook volleyball fails to finish job in semifinal against UMBC

The opening match of the America East championship tournament was a five-set thriller, but the Stony Brook volleyball team’s season came to a heartbreaking end against the hosting UMBC Retrievers on Friday, Nov. 19. The fourth-seeded Seawolves played perhaps their best match of the season on Friday, but it still...
STONY BROOK, NY
247Sports

FINAL: UVA 38, Pitt 41

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Virginia travels to Pittsburgh on Saturday to extend the ACC Coastal race by one game. The Panthers can clinch the division by beating UVA, while the Cavaliers would need one more win next weekend against Virginia Tech if they beat the Panthers this weekend. Kickoff: Saturday, Nov....
PITTSBURGH, PA

