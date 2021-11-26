UMBC plays Pitt

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Nico Ong has committed to the University of Maryland Baltimore County to continue his baseball career. BHS head coach Mike Policastro stated, “I am proud to announce that our very own Nico Ong has verbally committed to continue his promising baseball career at the University of Maryland Baltimore County upon graduating in 2022. Nico continues to prove that he is a tremendous student-athlete, both on and off the field, and there couldn’t be a better fit for both himself and UMBC. I am beyond proud of him for how hard he’s worked in the classroom and on the field to earn this scholarship opportunity where he will get to play baseball at the next level. Nico is an elite student-athlete at Bloomfield High School, not only excelling on the field, but also boasting a 3.82 GPA while taking honors courses.

