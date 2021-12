New Mexico (4-3) vs. New Mexico State (5-1) Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamal Mashburn Jr. and New Mexico will go up against Teddy Allen and New Mexico State. The sophomore Mashburn has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 22 over his last five games. Allen, a senior, is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO