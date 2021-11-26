Losing sight

I welcomed Polly Toynbee’s article giving us a positive picture of the 1970s (Are the 2020s really like living back in the 1970s? I wish …, 20 November). However, she omitted what is to me one of the most important and visible differences from now. I was a teenager in the 1970s and was shocked, when going to Italy for the first time, to see people begging on the street. Until the advent of Thatcher it was very rare to see anyone sleeping rough, except on the Embankment in London. It was only with Thatcher’s policies that this became commonplace.

