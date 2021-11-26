Woman shot dead in car, another wounded in gunfire on Woodward Ave. near I-696

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) -- Police say a man shot his mother in a car along Woodward Ave. in Oakland County on Thanksgiving night, then got out and began firing at other vehicles.

The mom was killed and a second person was wounded in the incident on Thursday, Nov. 25, on the Royal Oak-Pleasant Ridge border.

Royal Oak Police said they responded at around 10:30 p.m. to multiple 911 calls about a crash along northbound Woodward at I-696, near the Detroit Zoo.

On the scene, officers found a 52-year-old Southfield woman dead in a car under the 696 underpass, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Pleasant Ridge Police Sgt. Robert Reid told WWJ that officers immediately attempted life-saving measures on the woman, "And while they were doing that they heard gunshots north of where they were at."

Reid said an initial investigation found that the victim, who was driving, had been shot by a passenger in her car. The shooter then got out of the vehicle, Reid said, walked northbound on Woodward and began shooting at passing vehicles, hitting three.

A driver of one of the cars, identified as a 43-year-old Ferndale woman, was shot, police said. She was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

A short time later, the alleged shooter, identified as a 22-year-old Troy man, was captured nearby and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Although a motive for the crime remains unclear, investigators were able to determine that the woman who was killed was the gunman's mother, Reid said. A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Reid said they're still sorting out the details about what led to shootings.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.

The suspect's name is being withheld pending an arraignment on expected charges.