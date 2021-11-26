ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Technical Discussion: Sunny and Cold Today!

By Lorin Richardson
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a cold start out there this Saturday-- if you're heading out the door, bundle up! Temperatures are in the 30s, but with a gusty NW wind 8-15 MPH- it feels like it's in the 20s and even the teens in Northern spots. Today won't be too much...

