Cold & Sunny Black Friday; Weekend Warm Up

By Griffin Glasscock
wevv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: It's going to be a cold one!! Bundle up if you're headed out for some good deals! We're starting out in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. We will see a good amount of sunshine today with highs in...

www.wevv.com

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warming Trend Continues This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dominant high-pressure system is locked over the southeastern US and the Gulf of Mexico. This means that a long stretch of dry weather is in the forecast for South Florida with warming temperatures. Tuesday night calls for tranquil conditions with just a few clouds and a light northeast wind. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s. (CBS4) Not so chilly but still a cool start for Wednesday, so, a light sweater or jacket will do as you head out the door to work and school in the morning. Then sunshine with clouds mixing in for the afternoon. Wednesday’s high will top the upper 70s. The warming trend is small, but it continues through the weekend. High temperatures will start to hit 80 degrees Thursday afternoon and then the lower 80s by Saturday. At the same time, the mornings will feel a little milder. Low temperatures will creep up to the upper 60s by the weekend. As far as that high pressure system goes, it is sticking around through Sunday. However, forecast models are hinting the next cold front could arrive early next week.
MIAMI, FL
WYFF4.com

Another cold night, then warming up

Smooth sailing this week with sunshine each day. A cool Tuesday night, with temperatures in the 30s, will warm Wednesday into the 60s. Temperatures in the 70s are on the way Thursday through Saturday before a dry cool front brings us back down to highs in the 50s Sunday into next week.
KATC News

Little milder Wednesday

For starters, today marked the official end of the 2021 hurricane season. Although it was a relatively quiet second half of the season, it was once again a very active and brutal year as a whole with 21 named storms.
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
wevv.com

Damp & Cloudy Start to Wednesday; Late Week Warm Up

TODAY: We're heading out to cloudy skies and some damp conditions across the Tri-State. A front that stalled just to our north may generate scattered rain between the hours of 6 AM and 12PM on Wednesday. The accompanying overcast skies however, are only expected to linger for late morning and early afternoon before giving way to partly cloudy to mainly clear conditions just before sunset on Wednesday. The added sunshine late in the day will allow temperatures of surge back up into the low 60s throughout the Tri-State; we'll reach a high temperature of 60° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon, marking our warmest day in two weeks.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE

