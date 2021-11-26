Sights Set on Semifinals

The Burton Panthers, coming off of their biggest win of the season against Bruni in the area round, will see a familiar foe in the regional semifinals. Burton will head to Elgin to take on district rival Granger. The Panthers beat the Lions 28-22 earlier this season but later had to forfeit the win due to a clerical issue with a now ineligible player. Both teams advancing to this point sets up one of the most anticipated rematches in the state. Burton Head Coach Jason Hodde said beating a team twice in one season can be difficult but that it ultimately comes down to your team making the right corrections from the first matchup.

BURTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO