UEFA

Comment: Why Chelsea Is the Club Manchester United Should Strive to Follow

By Chadley Nagel
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

With Chelsea locking horns against a wounded Manchester United this Sunday, it’s clearly evident that one team is well-clear ahead of their counterpart, which will come as a huge disappointment to the Red Devils, who were once going neck and neck with the Blues for titles.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are currently three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, winning nine of their 12 encounters, losing just once. The manner in which Chelsea have kicked on from winning the Champions League last season leaves the rest of the teams in England with huge desire in their eyes.

Like Manchester United, Chelsea also went the route of appointing a club legend in the form of Frank Lampard at the helm, but unlike the Red Devils, the Blues were much quicker to react when the signs no longer looked promising, sacking Lampard despite a fairly successful season prior to his departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtuDg_0d7I8Ksb00
IMAGO / Xinhua

Everything Manchester United have tried, Chelsea have perfected with Tuchel boasting the best defence in Europe, while it is the Manchester-based club that have the most expensive defender. Again, everything United lack, the Blues have in abundance.

Centrally, United’s biggest downfall has been the pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, while Chelsea have, in their ranks, the best defensive midfielder on the planet in N’Golo Kante, and the 2021/21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year, Jorginho.

After a positive start in his second stint before getting injured, it seems like Chelsea could also be the ones to get it right with Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian powerhouse was discarded by Manchester United, despite scoring 28 goals in 66 appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tEgU_0d7I8Ksb00
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Chelsea have a clear, detailed plan and a system that works for the team. The mandate is clear on what Tuchel needs to do and the way the German is implementing it is simply extraordinary. The Blues don’t sign players for the sake of it and add to what already looks like a complete team.

Going into the game this weekend, Chelsea are firm favourites to claim maximum points and considering how the Blues have performed over the course of the campaign, Tuchel’s men should find relative ease in picking apart the Michael Carrick-led side.

With Lukaku back in the fold, the 28-year-old will be out to prove he is at the right club once again and pile further misery on his former employers. Victory over the Red Devils will also open the gap between the two sides by 15 points, all but ruling United out of any title challenge this season.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

