Movies

Page One: “Annette” (2021)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, I know what you’re thinking: Hey, can I write a script with this approach to format and style? In my humble opinion, you should feel free to write your screenplay any damn way you feel is necessary to best convey your story. Granted, it’s an easier sell if the writers...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

blcklst.com

Page One: “Before Midnight” (2013)

Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Julie Delpy & Ethan Hawke, characters by Richard Linklater & Kim Krizan. Here’s a well done analysis of the Before trilogy. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page...
blcklst.com

Page One: “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (2012)

Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story. For more Page One...
blcklst.com

Page One: “Before Sunset” (2004)

Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Julie Delpy & Ethan Hawke, story by Richard Linklater & Kim Krizan, characters by Richard Linklater & Kim Krizan. Check out how the montage plays out with Jesse voice-over narration. An effective way to cover the backstory of how the couple met years ago. And it fits nicely within the context of the story universe because Jesse is answering a question about how autobiographical his novel is.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020)

Screenplay by Chris Matheson & Ed Solomon, based on characters created by Chris Matheson & Ed Solomon. “This happy event would seem to make Deacon his own father-in-law, and Ted his own uncle… Not to mention making my Dad his own son.” Ha! This iteration of the Bill & Ted saga is a delightful, upbeat comedy. Much needed in these troublesome times.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Beetlejuice” (1988

Screenplay by Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren, story by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
The Independent

25 brilliant films that bombed at the box office, from Children of Men to Blade Runner

It can be easy to predict which movies will set the box office alight, but every now and then something great comes along that doesn’t fare so well.Over the years, there have been a startling number of films that have struggled, or indeed failed, to recoup their budget, unfairly earning the “box office flop” tag.It’s hard to pin down exactly why films such as these – Children of Men and It’s a Wonderful Life, to name a few – initially struggle to find an audience. But, the majority of the time, quality shines through and the film ultimately finds cult fanbase beyond...
SFGate

‘Last Tango in Paris’ Making Of Series in the Works From CBS Studios and Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures

The tumultuous events surrounding the making of Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1973 film “Last Tango in Paris” will be the subject of a limited series to be co-directed by Lisa Brühlmann (“Killing Eve”) and José Padilha (“Narcos”). The series, titled “Tango,” is part of the international first-look agreement between CBS Studios and...
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Tomorrow War” (2021)

We see this a LOT: The script has a soft open (e.g., mini-van, suburbs) while the movie has a hard open (e.g., action, military). If it’s an action movie, this is an editorial choice that makes sense: Give the audience a taste of what’s to come. It also buys the story time to set up key characters and get some exposition out of the way.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Blue Valentine” (2010)

Screenplay by Derek Cianfrance & Joey Curtis and Cami Delavigne. Interesting story structure: The movie tells the tale of a couple falling in love … and having fallen out of love … with no middle part. It’s up to the audience to piece together what happened. You may read the...
blcklst.com

“The Aeronauts” —Scene-By-Scene Breakdown

The practice of reading scripts is critical to learn the craft of screenwriting. One key to this practice is to work with a scene-by-scene breakdown of the script. Here is my take on this exercise from a previous series of posts — How To Read A Screenplay:. After a first...
blcklst.com

Video: 10 Screenwriting Tips from Billy Wilder

Advice from the writer-director of such notable moves as Double Indeminty, Some Like It Hot, and The Apartment. Outstanding Screenplays with a new video compilation featuring the revered filmmaker Billy Wilder. His writing credits include Double Indemnity, Sunset Blvd., Some Like It Hot, and The Apartment. Consider this video a...
TVLine

Did True Story Do Women Dirty? Director Hanelle Culpepper Weighs In

Warning: This post contains True Story spoilers. Proceed at your own risk. Netflix’s hit limited series True Story does a great job unpacking the rivalrous and damaged relationship between two very different brothers as they attempt to cover up a murder or two. But when it comes to women, let’s just say there is a dearth of variety. The most fully realized woman on the show is Billie, played by Space Force‘s Tawny Newsome. She writes jokes for Kid (Kevin Hart), but he takes her for granted until almost losing her to Will Ferrell. Billie also has a clandestine romantic relationship with...
The Hollywood Reporter

“What We Need Are Poets and Inspiration”: Pros From ‘Encanto’, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ and the THR Animation Roundtable

THR‘s annual Animation Roundtable started with a discussion about what the phrase “animation is film” (inspired by the recent Animation Is Film Festival) means to each of these storytellers. “We often talk in our world about the idea that animation is a medium, not a genre, and the medium is film and cinema,” says Phil Lord, a producer on The Mitchells vs the Machines, which was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released on Netflix. “And it really goes to the very beginning of our art form. To me, it’s no different, it’s sort of synonymous.” For Flee writer-director Jonas Poher...
Variety

Peter Webber Set to Direct Film Adaptation of Italian Novel ‘You Will Find the Words’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British director Peter Webber (“Girl With a Pearl Earring,” “Hannibal Rising”) is attached to direct an adaptation of Italian psychological thriller “Le Parole Lo Sanno” (“You Will Find the Words”), which is being produced by Rome-based shingle Fenix Entertainment. Webber, who more recently directed ITV miniseries “Tutankhamun” and high-end Arabic historical skein “Kingdoms of Fire,” said an Oscar-nominated English-language screenwriter is on board to adapt the book by Marco Franzoso. The novel centers around a man with a terminal illness whose chance encounters on a park bench with a woman, who is being abused by her husband, leads to an extreme...
blcklst.com

Great Scene: “A Christmas Story”

Tongue meets frozen pole in this memorable scene from the charming 1983 holiday movie. For four long years, I lived in North Dakota, so I know first-hand about really cold winters and things like what transpire in this memorable scene from the wonderful movie A Christmas Story, screenplay by Jean Shepherd & Leigh Brown & Bob Clark, based on Shepherd’s novel.
Variety

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’ From Alfonso Cuarón

Apple has ordered a thriller series that hails from Alfonso Cuarón with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline set to star, Variety has learned. The show is titled “Disclaimer” and is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the...
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
blcklst.com

Studying Aristotle’s “Poetics” — Part 4: Poetry and the Development of Tragedy

As I’ve been interviewing screenwriters, I typically ask what some of their influences are. One book title comes up over and over again: Aristotle’s “Poetics.” I confess I’ve never read the entire thing, only bits and pieces. So I thought, why not do a daily series to provide a structure to compel me to go through it. That way we’d all benefit from the process.
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
