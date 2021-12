Governor DeSantis wants the Florida Legislature to approve a billion dollar gasoline tax holiday. With gasoline prices under the Biden administration now at their highest point in years, DeSantis wants to take a billion dollars out of the state treasury to fund a temporary suspension of the 26.5 cent state tax on every gallon of gas we buy. I think it's a brilliant move politically, as we move toward the 2022 elections. All Floridians, regardless of their politics will know they have Ron Desantis to thank for getting a break from sky high prices at the pump! We'll look at how much you'd save if the gas tax holiday gets passed, which I predict it will.

