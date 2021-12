CLEVELAND – In case you hadn’t noticed, the Lions are stuck. Stuck between regimes, stuck between quarterbacks, stuck between a rock and last place. We get that. But they don’t get to accept it. They don’t get to play as if they’re a normal team in normal conditions. When they play it safe, they’re sorry. When they try to play it smart, they end up dumbing it down. On a wet, sloppy Sunday with backup quarterback Tim Boyle, the Lions again did almost enough to win, but didn’t aggressively reach for it.

