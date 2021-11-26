ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

More than 50 reported dead in Siberia coal mine accident

Quad Cities Onlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 people were reported to have died Thursday after smoke filled a Siberian coal mine and a rescue effort...

qconline.com

Channel 3000

More than 50 now dead in coal mine blast; plus other top news today

Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine...
ACCIDENTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Coal mine fire in Russia’s Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped

A fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia killed 11 people and injured more than 40 on Thursday, with dozens of others remaining trapped, authorities said. Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were rushed out of the mine, administrators of the mine told the Interfax news agency.
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

Russia names 51 people presumed dead in coal mine accident

MOSCOW — Russian authorities on Friday released the names of 51 people presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion in a coal mine in Siberia, believed to be the deadliest since 2010. The list with names of 46 miners and five rescuers was published online by the government of the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Russia: Survivor found after Siberia mine disaster kills more than 50

Rescuers have found a survivor in a Siberian mine where a gas leak killed more than 50 people in one of the worst disasters to hit Russia’s coal heartland since Soviet times. The disaster in the Kemerovo region killed 51 people on Thursday, including six rescuers who were sent down to try to bring out dozens of men stuck deep underground. Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region, said the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine and that he was being taken to hospital. He was a rescuer who had been presumed dead. Mr Tsivilyov said...
ACCIDENTS
