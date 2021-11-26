ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

More than 50 reported dead in Siberia coal mine accident

madison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 people were reported to have died Thursday after smoke filled a Siberian coal mine and a rescue effort...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian coal mine accident leaves 52 dead, including six rescuers

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from a fire and explosion in a Russian coal mine Thursday rose to more than 50 people as authorities opened a criminal probe into the incident. The death count from the Listvyazhnaya mine explosion in a region of southwestern Siberia reached 52 people, including six members of rescue crews, a local official from the Belovsky urban district told Russian news agency Interfax.
ACCIDENTS
Channel 3000

More than 50 now dead in coal mine blast; plus other top news today

Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine...
ACCIDENTS
GreenwichTime

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia killed 11 people and injured more than 40 on Thursday, with dozens of others remaining trapped, authorities said. Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were rushed out of the mine, administrators of the mine told the Interfax news agency.
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

Russia names 51 people presumed dead in coal mine accident

MOSCOW — Russian authorities on Friday released the names of 51 people presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion in a coal mine in Siberia, believed to be the deadliest since 2010. The list with names of 46 miners and five rescuers was published online by the government of the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Coal Mine#Russia#Accident#Siberian
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ars Technica

Russia threatens criminal charges against a NASA astronaut

The Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, said it has completed an investigation into a "hole" found in a Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked to the International Space Station in 2018. Moreover, Roscosmos told the Russian publication RIA Novosti that it has sent the results of the investigation to law...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Are Russians hunting to fish the wreckage of the UK F-35B that crashed last week like they did with that of a US Navy F-14 that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy in 1976?

Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
WORLD
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Ancient mystery in NC: Judaculla Rock holds 1,500-year-old petroglyphs

Ancient mystery in NC: Judaculla Rock holds 1,500-year-old petroglyphs. Historians believe members of the Cherokee tribe were carving glyphs in the NC mountains around 500 A.D. The carvings in Judaculla Rock in western NC date back to within a century of "the Fall of Rome." Around that same time, the Dark Ages and Medieval Age had only just begun in Europe. Europe would have still been inhabited by tribes such as the Franks, Saxons and Visigoths.
SCIENCE
The Independent

China calls on citizens to leave eastern Congo after attacks

China on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. A posting from the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa on the WeChat online messaging said a number of Chinese citizens had been attacked and kidnapped over the past month in the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Ituri, where several anti-government rebel groups have a presence. It said Chinese residing in the three provinces should provide their personal details by Dec. 10 and make plans to leave for safer parts of Congo. Those in the districts of Bunia, Djugu,...
CHINA
madison

Watch jogger alert California family their house is on fire then save their pets

This is the moment a jogger tells a family that their house is on fire through their doorbell before running inside to save their pets. Courtney Polito, 35, was in the next town over when a runner, Paul, noticed smoke coming from their garage and rang their Ring doorbell. Knowing her four pets were indoors, Courtney frantically instructed Paul on how to enter the house and he dashed inside to save them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Brazil trial opens for disco fire that killed 242

A trial opened in Brazil Wednesday for four people charged over a devastating nightclub fire that killed 242 revelers, mainly young party-goers, in a southern college town nearly nine years ago. The four defendants -- two members of the music band performing at a university party on January 27, 2013, and two owners of the Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria -- face 242 charges of homicide and 636 of attempted homicide. A police investigation concluded the fire started when sparks from a flare lit by the singer of the band "Gurizada Fandangueira" ignited the insulating material of the club's ceiling, releasing lethal fumes and turning the venue into a death trap. Pyrotechnics are prohibited in enclosed spaces in Brazil.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy