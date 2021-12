Gold Terra Resource Corp. [YGT-TSXV; YGTFF-OTCQX; TX0-FSE] has entered into a definitive option agreement with Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd. (MNML), both wholly owned subsidiaries of Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX; NEM-NYSE], which grants Gold Terra the option, upon meeting certain requirements, to purchase MNML from Newmont FN, which includes 100% of all the assets, mineral leases, Crown mineral claims and surface rights comprising the Con mine, as well as the areas immediately adjacent to the Con mine, Northwest Territories.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO