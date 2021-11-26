More than 50 reported dead in Siberia coal mine accident

46 miners and 6 rescuers were killed in a Siberian coal mine fire. It's the deadliest coal mining disaster Russia's seen in more than a decade. The coal mine director has been arrested, along with 2 others. They are suspected of skirting safety rules. A coalmine fire in Russia's vast...
MOSCOW (AP) — At least 14 people died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia on Thursday that also left 35 others missing and feared dead. Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers also died later while searching for others who were trapped at a remote section of the mine. Regional officials declared three days of mourning for the victims.
Rescuers have found a survivor in a Siberian mine where a gas leak killed more than 50 people in one of the worst disasters to hit Russia’s coal heartland since Soviet times. The disaster in the Kemerovo region killed 51 people on Thursday, including six rescuers who were sent down to try to bring out dozens of men stuck deep underground. Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region, said the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine and that he was being taken to hospital. He was a rescuer who had been presumed dead. Mr Tsivilyov said...
Two 14-year-old boys who were engrossed in a popular mobile game have been run over and crushed to death by an oncoming train in India. A passerby discovered the bodies of the two teenagers on a railway track in the Matura town of Uttar Pradesh around 7 a.m. (local time) Saturday. There was no witness during the accident.
Over 50 dogs are getting a second chance at life thanks to a group of quick-thinking rescuers. According to a release from FOUR PAWS, police officers and animal rescuers from Dog Meat Free Indonesia intercepted a delivery truck carrying 53 dogs bound for an illegal slaughterhouse. The canines' saviors found...
Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
Conflict is an all too common occurrence with drivers. People let their anger get the best of them when encountering difficult situations on the road. Recently, a car-related conflict took a very unusual turn when a woman attacked a Tesla Model 3 at an electric vehicle charging station. She mistakenly thought that the owner of the Tesla stole electricity.
Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
Authorities reported that a massive magnitude 7.5 earthquake rocked the northern parts of Peru, damaging a significant number of homes, reducing a Catholic temple to rubble, and injuring several residents. Officials said that the quake occurred in a sparsely populated region of the Amazon rainforest that is located 45 kilometers...
BUTTE, Mont. — U.S. 2 is closed and Browning Schools have canceled classes due to a grass fire between Browning and Meriwether. The Montana Department of Transportation reported the closure at around 5:45 a.m. Browning Schools posted on social media that the district would be closed Wednesday due to high...
Istanbul has been battling severe weather since the early hours of Monday, with social media filled with terrifying videos of wind-shorn roofs, wrecked buildings, fallen trees, overturned cars, and flying debris. According to Istanbul governor’s office statement, a severe storm struck the Turkish city on Monday, killing four people and...
