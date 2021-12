Online businesses connect with their customers over the internet through a device, like a laptop or phone, using a web browser or an app. Having insights into these devices can help a business ensure the person they are interacting with is legitimate. For existing customers, having a list of approved devices can speed someone through the login process, but if a new device is detected, that might be a good time to challenge a login. Also, for new customer sign ups, the device can be looked at for signals that something is amiss.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO