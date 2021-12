An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod The 18-year-old was last seen waiting at a bus stop on the evening of Saturday November 20 in Plymouth as she set off to meet friends.Her body was found three days later near the beach at Bovisand, about seven miles away from where she lived.Musician Cody Ackland has appeared in court charged with the teenager’s murder and was remanded in custody to await trial.The 24-year-old appeared before Truro Crown Court on Monday and is due in court again on January 24.Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO