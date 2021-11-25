ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 60527 called home by two registered sex offenders by October

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60527 as of October, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60527 is...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnnewsnow.com

Marilyn Manson's home raided by police

Marilyn Manson's home was raided by police in connection to an investigation into sexual assault allegations. On Monday (11.29.21), the 52-year-old musician - whose real name is Brian Warner - wasn't at home as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives served a search warrant and reportedly entered his West Hollywood apartment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Michigan shooting suspect charged with terrorism

Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.“It's not a usual, a typical charge," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said of terrorism causing death, adding that the four students who were killed and seven others who were shot are not the only...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Property fraud: 'My fake sister tried to steal my home’

Marie, not her real name, discovered in June a government department had granted official control of her financial life to a fraudster. Marie learnt a total stranger calling herself Julie had forged a form and been granted lasting power of attorney over all Marie's affairs. "Julie" then used that power...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders#Pornography#Zip Code
ABC10

15-year-old girl arrested as suspected shooter in death of Omari Lowery in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — An arrest was made in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Antelope, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. The shooting dates back to July and happened near the 3900 block of Onawa Court. It ultimately claimed the life of Omari Lowery. First responders had declared him dead at the scene after he suffered at least one shot to the upper body.
ANTELOPE, CA
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS DFW

2 Former North Texas Teachers Arrested, Accused Of Abusing Non-Verbal Children At Elementary School

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of toddlers who may have been abused by teachers in a special education classroom said the incident illustrates the need for cameras to protect both students and instructors. Burleson police arrested the two former educators the day before Thanksgiving, charging them each with three counts of assault against an elderly or disabled individual. The alleged abuse included covering the mouths of children to silence cries, to the point they struggled to breath. Parents also said unexplained scratches and bruises had stopped once their children were in a different classroom. “I always assumed it was another student,” Giulia Herndon said...
BURLESON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

Court Can Order Vaccination of Children When Divorced Parents Disagree

From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
KIDS
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who ran meat operation from Wiltshire car wash jailed

A man who ran a meat supply operation from a filthy hand-car wash has been jailed for 10 months. Gent Jakupi, 40, of New Park Street, Devizes, admitted 39 food hygiene offences at Swindon Crown Court. Conditions at the illegal meat cutting operation were described by the local food hygiene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths

State regulators have fined Iowa health care facilities more than $50,000 in recent months for violations related to physical and verbal abuse, inadequate care and patient deaths. Since Oct. 1, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has issued fines or citations against 22 of the state’s health care facilities, with fines totaling $53,787. One […] The post Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Michigan school shooting – latest: Prosecutors won’t yet release ‘disturbing’ evidence against Ethan Crumbley

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school has been identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley.Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after the death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to four as a 17-year-old boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy