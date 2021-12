This has been a fascinating season of initial public offerings (IPOs), and it isn’t over yet. Last week brought the public debut of a company that enjoyed an excellent first week of trading. AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) operates within the clean air space with a focus on pathogen elimination, working to deliver safer air for everyone. In a time when the transfer of germs and bacteria is of paramount importance, this seems like a space worth exploring for tech companies. AERC stock enjoyed an impressive IPO, but this week has seen it plunge by staggering numbers, leaving investors who marveled at its rise with plenty of questions.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO