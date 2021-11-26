ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Covid variant: First case confirmed in Europe with Belgium infection

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZzYy_0d7HvTwP00

Belgium has confirmed a case of the new, more transmissible Covid-19 variant, a virologist says.

It’s the first case in Europe of the variant feared to be more resistant to vaccines .

Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium’s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning to Belgium from Egypt on 11 November.

The person developed the first symptoms on Monday, the virologist said.

Scientists are analysing two samples to establish whether they are the new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, he explained.

Mr Van Ranst told Reuters that the samples were suspicious because they were not the Delta variant, which accounts for almost all infections in Belgium.

He added the results of the analysis should be known this afternoon.

Belgium and the Netherlands were already taking new measures in an attempt to keep a Covid-19 surge from spiralling out of control, hoping to safeguard Christmas.

The country’s prime minister Alexander De Croo had to reinforce measures for the second time in a week, closing night clubs, while bars and restaurants have to close at 11pm for the next three weeks.

A rise in cases and hospital admissions exceeded even the worst medical predictions, forcing Belgium into quick action.

“We have been hoodwinked by the Delta variant,” he said.

Comments / 45

ValleyCreekTenn
4d ago

Nancy Pelosi who's really running the United States called Africa and told them to come into America thur Mexico an don't worry NOBODY WILL STOP YOU THE COPS ARE DEMOCRATS

Reply(1)
5
swva hillbilly
4d ago

for the love of God, we should all be dead by now but we survived it's going to be ok

Reply(4)
6
Brad
4d ago

We need to close all our borders. Sorry Mickey but America first.

Reply
9
Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Van Ranst
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Sciensano#Twitter#Vanranstmarc#Reuters
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African medical association says Omicron variant causes 'mild disease'

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus results in mild disease, without prominent syndromes, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik on Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Man Dies Of COVID-19 Just Days After Contracting Infection

A 69-year-old fully vaccinated man died just days after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials in India revealed. The unidentified man received the vaccination in Indore, a city in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Bhure Singh Saitya said that the man tested positive for coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Austria has the right idea – put the unvaccinated in lockdown

Disturbing news from the province of Upper Austria. It has the unwelcome distinction of having the lowest vaccination rate and the highest infection rate of Austria’s nine provinces. Death rates are rising. As it happens, Austria also has the lowest vaccination rate of any western European country apart from Liechtenstein, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.I’m not quite sure why this relatively prosperous chunk of Europe displays such reluctance to take this basic public health precaution. Some say it is to do with the strength of the far-right Freedom Party, but there we are.The regional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

New coronavirus, likely from dogs, infects people in Malaysia and Haiti

Back in May, scientists detected another coronavirus that caused a cluster of pneumonia cases in kids in Malaysia. The virus appeared to have jumped from dogs into people, but there was no evidence the virus could spread from person to person. Now, scientists have found a nearly identical virus on the other side of the globe. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff reports.
PETS
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy