There are lots of zombies in gaming. Slow ones, fast ones, ones that lumber forth with single-minded purpose, ones that explode. But have you ever fought zombies that are just absolutely bedighted and fabulous? Then prepare to face the ancient undead, a new threat that’s arrived to Shroud of the Avatar in Release 96, bringing both fear and fanciness in equal measure. These shiny zombos can be found in a number of remote locations, and while they don’t drop any shiny loot yet, they will in Release 97. In the meantime, players are challenged to test their mettle, both in combat and (likely) in not feeling fancy enough.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO