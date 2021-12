Discord is one of the most popular platforms gamers use to interact online. It’s a feature-rich communication tool that allows users to socialize via text and audio/video calls. This powerful service also enables friends to watch YouTube videos together, join Clubhouse-like audio rooms, and listen to music as a group. You can use most of its prominent features for free. However, the company includes an optional subscription that unlocks more perks. The latest additions to this platform are custom backgrounds to video calls and a new account switcher in beta.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO