ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Penn State-Michigan State storylines, keys in the Big Ten big money matchup, more: Fifth quarter

By Gregory Pickel about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fl0tE_0d7Hp59s00
Penn State receiver Parker Washington. (Photo Credit: BWI/Steve Manuel)

Believe it or not, Penn State is about to close out the 2021 regular season.

The Nittany Lions (7-4) and Spartans (9-2) meet Saturday in East Lansing with the Land Grant Trophy on the line.

Both sides have some health questions prior to a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. It’s why most observers see it as a true toss-up.

“I think this time of the year, everybody is banged up, as you can imagine,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.

“Some are healthier than others. I think once we get through this last bit of the flu, knock on wood, I think we could be as healthy as we’ve been in a couple of weeks, which would be great.”

The final Friday Fifth Quarter of November covers the matchup ahead, the big money involved with this game, keys to victory, and more.

1. Storylines that shaped Penn State-Michigan State week

Penn State opened as a small betting favorite opposite Michigan State. The line since moved down to pick ’em, and until we hear some pregame injury news, it figures to stay there. If anything, it’s likely to go back in the Lions’ direction.

Here are the storylines that shaped the week:

–Back on Monday, there were reports that Mel Tucker and James Franklin could sign a new deal with their respective schools by kickoff. Franklin did Tuesday. Tucker signed his on Wednesday.

–Will Penn State truly be as healthy as it has been in a while? It’s possible, but it relies heavily on the flu bug making its way out of the Lasch Building.

–Where is Michigan State from an injury perspective? Star back Kenneth Walker III and top receivers Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor were all hurting last week. It’s unclear if any of them will be 100 percent by Saturday afternoon.

–Assuming Sean Clifford is back, will Penn State be able to torch the Spartans through the air? MSU has the worst passing defense statistically in the country. It’s bad and should be a major advantage for the Lions.

2. This is a future-shaping matchup

Let’s set aside this week’s game for a moment. Sure, it matters in the sense that everyone wants to win. Also, the postseason pecking order will be affected by the outcome. From a national perspective, though, it’s more or less a blip on the radar.

While that’s the case this year, what these two programs are doing already has and will continue to impact the sport.

Franklin was already one of the highest-paid Big Ten coaches, and that fact is now cemented across the sport with his new 10-year deal. Tucker, on the other hand, now has a contract that lasts just as long and is worth $95 million.

It should probably go without saying that Ohio State coach Ryan Day is also in for a big payday soon. Jim Harbaugh, especially if he somehow beats the Buckeyes but even if not, has righted the ship in Ann Arbor for now and probably will want a similar deal from Michigan sooner rather than later.

While these double-digit year contracts might seem obnoxious to some fans, they are becoming the norm across the sport. So is the money that comes along with them. As we are seeing in this year’s coaching carousel, there is often more demand than supply for these top jobs, so coaches have that as leverage, and schools will pay up so they don’t miss their seat at the table.

It’s why this matchup is interesting from a national perspective moving forward. Both sides want to lock in their long-term future, and they are hardly alone across the sport.

3. Keys to a Penn State victory

Penn State has edges across the board on Saturday, from this point of view.

If the statistics don’t tell you everything needed to assess Michigan State’s secondary, just pull up some game film. It is often out of place, struggles in both man and zone, and can be exposed in all parts of the field. The biggest thing the Lions must do to win on offense is protecting Clifford. Saturday’s home side does have the second-most sacks in the Big Ten, but it doesn’t have one or two dominant forces on that side of the ball as, say, Michigan does. Sound, responsible assignment filling should get the job done in East Lansing.

Defensively, it comes down to keeping Walker in check. It’s impossible to say whether his limited work in Columbus (six carries, 25 yards) was due to how badly his ankle was hurting or just how out of hand that game was early on. But, if it was the former, then it stands to reason he could be limited against the Lions, too. None of the other MSU backs are ones to be scared about, which makes Walker’s health paramount when predicting this matchup.

All told, we’ll repeat two lines that we’ve used almost endlessly in this space for a month. Penn State’s key to victory is a mostly mistake-free, high execution game. We’ll note that missing field goals is something the Lions can’t have on Saturday, as well.

4. Penn State wins/loses if

For one final time in November, we ask how you would finish these sentences. Here are my answers:

Penn State wins if the Lions actually are as healthy as James Franklin says they are and they surrender three sacks or fewer while missing no field goals. Another key here is not missing wide-open receivers. Even when healthy, that has sometimes been Clifford’s Achillies heel. It can’t happen on the road in conference play.

Penn State loses if the Spartans are able to keep Mike Yurcich’s offense off schedule with tackles for loss and sacks while getting a big day out of Walker III and turnover-free execution by quarterback Payton Thorne. MSU would like it if he could just simply turn around and hand it off a bunch. The Lions must prevent that.

5. Final thoughts

Enjoy this final week of the regular season, Penn State fans. And, remember: Win or lose, a bowl game is still on the horizon for this team to show one final time what it is capable of this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Where does Penn State football coach James Franklin’s salary rank in the Big Ten and nationally?

Penn State head coach James Franklin has just agreed to 10-year contract extension that will last until 2031. He will make $7 million per year in guarantees and $500,000 in retention bonus each Dec. 31 beginning in 2022. If Penn State wants to fire Franklin, it would have to pay the sum of his base compensation, his supplemental pay and his life insurance loan, which equals $8 million, times the number of years left on the contract.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Sean Clifford
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Storylines#American Football#Penn State Michigan State#The Nittany Lions#Abc#Msu
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy