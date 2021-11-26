ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ole Miss basketball returns home after tough road trip

By Jake Thompson about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29irGo_0d7How5t00
Austin Crowley

The first road trip of the season, to South Carolina, didn’t go how Kermit Davis or the rest of the Ole Miss men’s basketball team expected.

The Rebels now return to Oxford for more fine-tuning ahead of Southeastern Conference play.

Ole Miss (3-2) went 1-2 at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, losing to Marquette and Boise State with a win over Elon sandwiched in between. The three-game excursion exposed potential issues at the free-throw line, as well the need for more consistent shot-makers.

With a little over a month before conference games begin (up first is Florida on Dec. 29), Ole Miss opens the first of two home stands — with a game against Western Kentucky in Atlanta on Dec. 11 mixed in — on Friday.

The second consists of four games and ends with Florida.

During their stay in Charleston last weekend, the Rebels shot a combined 61.2 percent (30-49) from the charity stripe. Their best performance was against Boise State, shooting a perfect 6-6, but they got to the line the most against Elon (18-28).

Ole Miss is shooting just over 63 percent from the free throw line, good for 308th out of 350 Division I schools.

They Rebels are 13th in the SEC, only above Mississippi State (62 percent).

Davis tried out some different starting lineups over the weekend, including Matthew Murrell getting the nod over Austin Crowley.

Crowley had been starting along with Jarkel Joiner at one of two guard positions, however, he came off the bench in the final two in the Charleston Classic.

Murrell averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his first two starts of the season.

“(Murrel’s) played really, really hard,” Davis said following the Elon game. “We’re going to start some different lineups from time to time.

“Robert (Allen) will be back in the starting lineups at times. Matt, (Crowley) and even Tye Fagen, it’s kind of between he and Tye tonight who to start. We talk about it all the time talking about guys playing starter minutes, (Murrell) played 27 minutes so he played starter minutes.”

The Rebels get a get-better game, of sorts, on Friday in Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils (0-2) are the first opponent in a three straight at The Pavilion at Ole Miss, followed by Rider (3-4) on Tuesday and No. 9 Memphis (4-0) on Dec. 4.

Ole Miss should be able to find success against Mississippi Valley and Rider, but its first big test against a Top 10 Memphis program is going to be a good early-season barometer with how the rest of the year could go.

When the Rebels return from Atlanta, they will face two tough opponents in Middle Tennessee and Dayton before concluding non-conference play with Samford.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kermit Davis
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Ole Miss#Rebels#Oxford#The Shriners Children#Charleston Classic#Boise State#Division#Sec
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy