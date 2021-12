Fifteen Michigan football players left the program after a tough 2020 season that saw the Wolverines post a 2-4 record. Despite the struggles — which occurred in large part to opt-outs, injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak — head coach Jim Harbaugh stayed and brought in a top-15 recruiting class. While some media and fans were fixated on the negative surrounding Michigan, there was a group of players who stayed the course and got right to work in preparation for the 2021 campaign. And now, almost exactly year after the Wolverines’ disappointing home loss to Penn State that served as the final contest of the season, there’s a fired up team inside Schembechler Hall getting ready to play Iowa for the Big Ten championship.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO