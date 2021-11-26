ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

State and National Briefs

Newport News-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like a dream come true until you realize that you wouldn’t get to keep it. Motorists on a freeway near San Diego, Calif., last week found themselves in a sea of legal tender. Several bags of cash fell onto the road and spilled their contents after the...

www.newportnewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Pierce
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
Mic

There are new opioids to worry about. And they're several times stronger than fentanyl.

Opioid overdose deaths have recently hit tragic highs in the U.S. A staggering 75,673 Americans died of opioids overdoses during the 12-month period ending this April, compared to 56,064 the year before, according to CDC estimates. Experts point to synthetic opioid fentanyl as a major culprit behind overdoses in the U.S. due to its potency — up to 50 times higher than that of heroin, per the CDC. Now, forensic scientists have identified opioids even stronger than fentanyl on used syringes in Washington, D.C., the Washington Post reported.
HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Cdc#Oregon Health Authority#Overdose Deaths#Mental Health#The Associated Press#Twitter#Ap#The San Diego Tribune#Meredith Lodging#District Court
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Space Force General: China and Russia attacking U.S. space assets ‘every day’

When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

The media blackout of the Waukesha attack is intentional

A little more than a week ago, a deranged criminal intentionally drove his SUV through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens. Eight children are still in the hospital. The national media don’t seem to care. Local news outlets are tracking the health status...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA Today

Fact check: Kyle Rittenhouse visited Mar-a-Lago, but not for a paid two-week vacation

The claim: Kyle Rittenhouse went to Mar-a-Lago for a 'two-week, all-expenses-paid vacation'. Immediately after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who faced charges for killing two people and injuring another during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, misinformation spread quickly on social media. Now, some online claim Rittenhouse is enjoying a sunny vacation away from the courtroom where he spent three weeks.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy