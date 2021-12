We are nearing the end of the fall 2021 semester, with just a few short weeks left to graduation. You have all worked hard to mitigate the effects of the ongoing pandemic on our campus, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together. By taking your personal responsibility seriously, getting vaccinated, adhering to our testing protocol and abiding by our health and safety protocols, we have had a successful on-campus semester with minimal restrictions in place. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to our campus community.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO