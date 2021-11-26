Film review: C'mon C'mon has some questions for you

There are very few things we are born knowing. When we are born we can't walk, speak, or care for ourselves. These are all things that we have to learn. As we grow through life, traveling farther and farther away from this unknowing, we forget that it ever existed. We forget there was a time we couldn't think critically or get ourselves where we needed to go: when we were fully subject to the whims of the adults in our lives. We forget that when you are an unknowing, clean, blank canvas of a person, every splash, suggestion, and thought of paint makes an impact. The mind of a child is that kind of clean canvas. Children use their senses to navigate what is to them a new world. Every word out of an adult's mouth has the power to shape the rest of a child's life for when there is nothing to contextualize a comment, it stands alone a colossus within the confines of their limited experiences. It's terrifyingly beautiful and shockingly powerful.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO