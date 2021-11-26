Film review: C'mon C'mon has some questions for you

“When you think of the future, what do you imagine it’ll be?” Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) asks kids of various backgrounds, races, genders, and geographic origins as part of a murkily defined NPR-esque podcast package he’s spearheading. The project is the backbone of writer-director Mike Mills’s latest tenderhearted film, C’mon C’mon, detailing the complications of cross-generational dynamics in black-and-white. The answers to his question run the gamut. The kids speak about fears of climate change and the earth tipping into fiery oblivion; they discuss familial complications and the ways adults don’t listen; they touch on loneliness and loss. Their responses give the film an expansive quality — morally, intellectually, emotionally — that is grounded by the single family at its center: Johnny nurtures his 9-year-old nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), taking him from his home in Los Angeles to the different cities he visits for work, while his novelist sister, Viv (Gabby Hoffman), helps Jesse’s father Paul (Scoot McNairy) during a manic bipolar disorder episode in the Bay Area.
