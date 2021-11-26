ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

St. Augustine man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9IcK_0d7Hn5nm00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 295 early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 3:30 a.m., a 42-year-old man from the Dominican Republic was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic when he hit the young driver head-on at Baymeadows Road.

The 26-year-old man from St. Augustine was killed. The 42-year-old, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, suffered serious injuries, according to a crash report.

FHP does not identify victims of fatal accidents.

