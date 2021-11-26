ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

More than 50 reported dead in Siberia coal mine accident

Columbus Telegram
 5 days ago

More than 50 people were reported to have died Thursday after smoke...

columbustelegram.com

UPI News

Russian coal mine accident leaves 52 dead, including six rescuers

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from a fire and explosion in a Russian coal mine Thursday rose to more than 50 people as authorities opened a criminal probe into the incident. The death count from the Listvyazhnaya mine explosion in a region of southwestern Siberia reached 52 people, including six members of rescue crews, a local official from the Belovsky urban district told Russian news agency Interfax.
ACCIDENTS
news3lv.com

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 14, dozens missing

MOSCOW (AP) — At least 14 people died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia on Thursday that also left 35 others missing and feared dead. Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers also died later while searching for others who were trapped at a remote section of the mine. Regional officials declared three days of mourning for the victims.
ACCIDENTS
Times Daily

Russia names 51 people presumed dead in coal mine accident

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Friday released the names of 51 people presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion in a coal mine in Siberia, believed to be the deadliest since 2010.
ACCIDENTS
crossroadstoday.com

More than 50 now dead in coal mine blast; plus other top news today

Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine...
ACCIDENTS
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS

