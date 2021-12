Thanks for sticking with us through the ceremony tonight, which was quick and to-the-point and not long and dragged out at all. As a quick recap, Lionel Messi was given his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy (Cristiano Ronaldo has five and will likely never catch up now), while Robert Lewandowski was named Striker of the Year, a new prize likely created just for him due to the 2020 edition being cancelled. Alexia Putellas was named the Women's Ballon d'Or winner, while Gianluigi Donnarumma picked up the Yashin Trophy and Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for being the best player under the age of 21.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO