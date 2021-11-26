ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci: New Covid variant spreading in fluid motion in South Africa

By CNN
 4 days ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the discovery of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant...

Donnie Layell
3d ago

we need to get rid of Dr Fauci he is the one making an spreading the virus stop him stop the virus an Biden who is having it spread to kill off America this is not a joke I have so much information I know what I am talking about he has to be stoped he keeps lieing his way out of everything well the Democrats are protecting him is why wake up America .

Chris St
3d ago

Dr fauci...new covid variant just in time for us to push vaccines and boosters onto more people because our tyrannical techniques aren't working..

Josephine
3d ago

i thought biden said trump didnt know what he was doing and he knew how to end COVID? Biden is responsible for all these COVID deaths in the world and new covid variants!!! IMPEACH HIM! That was one of my best demtard impressions.

