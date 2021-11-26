FGF 576 – The Launch It All Into Space Edition

This feature was produced in association with Altura. Maybe you recall Altura’s previous mountain bike clothing range – it’s a while since they made them and shifted focus to road and commuter gear, but if you owned some there’s every chance you’re still using it. It was built to last. Those who don’t recall that earlier range may know Altura better through their functional products beloved of urban commuters and bicycle tourers. They make products that work for people that do their best to wear them out, at a price point that appeals to the kind of intrepid traveller that books into a youth hostel instead of a hotel. Luggage, panniers, waterproofs and reflective bits. Stuff you need and that will serve you when you need it. They’ve been doing it for 25 years, so clearly they know a thing or two about getting it right.

