Bicycles

FGF 576 – The Launch It All Into Space Edition

By Amanda Wishart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe *some* of us need to get out and ride a bike more. Luckily, Hannah is in the office all by herself so no one is around to endure her angry rantings. There is quite a lot to get worked up about. But there is lots to be happy about too...

Related
The Mason RAW – New Steel Hardtail On The Block, Ridden

The new Mason RAW hardtail. View and First Ride Review. Today, those achingly-cool folks at Mason Cycles are launching the Mason RAW, a steel hardtail. If you’re surprised that Mason hasn’t already got a mountain bike in its range, then join the club. However, it’s not a completely new direction for founder and designer, Dom Mason. Dom cut his designing teeth making some great hardtails for Kinesis, before setting out on his own to start Mason Cycles.
BICYCLES
Let’s Go Racing! 2022 UK MTB Race Calendar

Events are back, with a full calendar of mountain bike events and venues revealed for 2022. If you want to take things seriously or just find out what you’re capable of, there are options for you here. There’s a new challenge too: a national Marathon Series, for those that like to go long.
CYCLING
Singletrack Reader Awards 2021 – The Winners Revealed!

It’s time for the big reveal! We can now tell you who YOU voted for to win in this year’s Singletrack Reader Awards, in association with Kona. Thanks to all of you who came with us on this year’s doing-things-differently awards – we’ve been blown away by the number of amazing nominations and votes. It’s really highlighted the fact that while the tech and shiny products are interesting, it’s the people and communities that make mountain biking the activity that we all love.
CYCLING
#Fgf#Mountain Biking#Toys#Propain Bikes#The Propain Ekano
New Altura Adventure Range – Choose Your Layers and Play

This feature was produced in association with Altura. Maybe you recall Altura’s previous mountain bike clothing range – it’s a while since they made them and shifted focus to road and commuter gear, but if you owned some there’s every chance you’re still using it. It was built to last. Those who don’t recall that earlier range may know Altura better through their functional products beloved of urban commuters and bicycle tourers. They make products that work for people that do their best to wear them out, at a price point that appeals to the kind of intrepid traveller that books into a youth hostel instead of a hotel. Luggage, panniers, waterproofs and reflective bits. Stuff you need and that will serve you when you need it. They’ve been doing it for 25 years, so clearly they know a thing or two about getting it right.
BICYCLES
Orange Stage 6 Evo – Are you F.A.F or just a faffer?

Orange has given the Stage 6 the Evo treatment, revealing it today in an intimidating flurry of words about speed and acceleration and so on. Will this speak to your racing synapses? Or do you not care about that, it looks lovely, and you’ll have one to sit on the back of your adventure wagon while you faff around with waterproof socks and prepare for a lap of Glentress (blue)?
BICYCLES
