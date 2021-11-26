ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Detroit Pistons (4-14) travel to Staples Center Arena Friday to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (10-8). Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pistons at Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

After a slow start to the season, the Los Angeles Clippers have won six of their last 10. They’ve been especially lethal at home, winning 8 of 12 at Staples Center.

Led by F Paul George, the Clippers have taken their play to the next level behind their tenacious defense which has the second-best defensive rating in the NBA. They’re 9-9 against the spread.

As for the Pistons, they’re 3-7 over their last 10 games and 2-6 on the road this season.

With No. 1 overall pick PG Cade Cunningham starting to improve, the Pistons should only improve from their current spot. F Jerami Grant is the team’s star and go-to player. Detroit is 8-10 against the spread this season.

Pistons at Clippers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:19 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Pistons +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Clippers -800 (bet $800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pistons +11.5 (-107) | Clippers -11.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 206.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Pistons at Clippers key injuries

Pistons

  • G Killian Hayes (thumb) doubtful
  • G Frank Jackson (ankle) probable
  • F Kelly Olynyk (knee) out

Clippers

  • F Nicolas Batum (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Kawhi Leonard (knee) out

Pistons at Clippers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 108, Pistons 99

PASS.

If anything, put a little on the Pistons (+520). They’re too talented with Cunningham and Grant to be that large of underdogs, although I still doubt they come out on top.

“LEAN” to the PISTONS +11.5 (-107) as they haven’t been getting blown out nearly as much as early in the season. Also, Detroit’s shooting, which was worst in the NBA, has significantly improved.

The Pistons rank 28th in offensive rating and 29th in true shooting percentage.

Over their last five, those have both improved to 26th. Sure, it’s not some crazy improvement, but over their last five games, their offensive rating has been better than the Clippers.

The Pistons have lost four straight but only one by double figures. They should be able to keep this game close, especially with a bigger defender like Grant to put on George.

“LEAN” to the OVER 206.5 (-110) as the Clippers should get back on track at home. The Clippers are averaging 105.9 points per game, yet at home that hit nearly 107.

Their 3-point percentage is also 11th-best in the Association while their free-throw percentage is 7th. They should be able to abuse a soft Pistons defense, ranking in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating.

The Clippers rank 11th in pace as well and should be able to control the tempo in this one. Also, this total steamed down from 209 according to pregame.com, so the money should be on the Under which is a good sign.

While it’s a risky wager considering how much better Unders have been, the Over seems like the better option, especially one “this” low.

