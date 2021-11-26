ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City Suffer Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit as Norwegian Striker Informs Entourage of 'Preferred Destination' - Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United All Mentioned

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
The Borussia Dortmund frontman is expected to be the most in-demand footballer of the upcoming calendar year, with interest intensified by an attractive release clause that is set to become active next summer.

The young striker is being tipped by many to seek a new challenge elsewhere in Europe following his impressive goalscoring exploits in the Bundesliga, with it being widely understood that a €75 million release clause will become active.

One club who are expected to be well amongst the leading pack for Haaland is Manchester City - with Etihad officials still looking for their long-term replacement for the recently departed club legend, Sergio Aguero.

However, the latest information to emerge from Europe on Friday surrounding the future plans of Erling Haaland will come as a damaging blow to all those associated with Pep Guardiola's club.

According to the information of Mario Cortegana at Goal, Erling Haaland has told his entourage - which features super agent Mino Raiola - that a move to Real Madrid 'holds the greatest appeal' to him.

However, it is clarified within the report that the former RB Salzburg striker has yet to make a final decision on his future - providing fans of Manchester City with some element of hope that all is not over in regards to the Haaland case.

Cortegana touches on the situation surrounding English clubs and Erling Haaland, while mentioning Manchester City within the section.

It is stated that Premier League giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been 'linked' with Erling Haaland, and that Goal understand that the Dortmund striker is a 'fan' of English football.

According to Goal, Erling Haaland knows he would be the 'main star' at any club in the Premier League, but will wait until well into the new year before making his mind up on any possible next move in 2022.

Elsewhere for Manchester City, their alternative striker options appear to be few and far between, with Tottenham forward Harry Kane still seen to be a viable target in some quarters.

However, an additional name that could begin to catch the eye for Etihad officials is that of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic - who is seemingly set for a high-profile change next year after rejecting the advances of his current employers over a new and improved deal.

