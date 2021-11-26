Heights adjusts to expiring mask order from Public Health

The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance for K-12 Schools in California on Wednesday regarding mask wearing during indoor athletic contests. Part of the release reads: “When actively practicing, conditioning, or competing in indoor sports, masks are required by participants even during heavy exertion, as practicable. If masks are not worn due to heavy exertion, it is strongly recommended that individuals undergo screening testing at least once weekly. An FDA-approved antigen test, PCR test, or pooled PCR test is acceptable for evaluation of an individual’s COVID-19 status.”
