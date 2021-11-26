ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"He'd Be There Till The End!" - Frank Lampard Reveals Secret David Silva Trait During Man City Life

By Vayam Lahoti
 5 days ago
Lampard spent a season at the Etihad Stadium after the end of his contract at Chelsea in 2014, during which he registered eight goals and four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The former Derby County boss, who was sacked as Chelsea manager in January, has been linked with a series of clubs since his departure from Stamford Bridge, where he spent 18 months as head coach before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Six years on from the end of his Manchester City spell, Lampard has showered praise on David Silva despite having shared the dressing room with the Real Sociedad star for just one season.

The Englishman said, while speaking on Sky Sports' The Overlap with Gary Neville, "A player I loved playing with for style was David Silva," which is often something one expects to hear from a former Manchester City player.

Lampard continued, "Everything I expected when I went to City; we'd go drink beer with the lads and he'd be there till the end, one of those. In training, his manner, humility, style - I loved him."

It is safe to say that Lampard's high regard for Silva is matched by every player and staff member who has had the pleasure of working alongside the Spaniard during his ten-year spell in Manchester.

Having often been named as the 'best player in tight spaces' by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, David Silva has left a true legacy behind at the Etihad Stadium after enjoying what was nothing short of a sensational, trophy-laden career in England.

