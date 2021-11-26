ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changing Book Ratings: I Tried To Ignore That Review, But It Makes Some Really Good Points

By Carina Pereira
bookriot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have ever felt particularly attacked after reading a negative review concerning a book you love, welcome to the club. While it is pretty understandable that writers can see bad reviews as a personal attack – less acceptable, perhaps, to act on it, as liking things is so particular to...

unewsonline.com

Book Review: Sally Rooney Writes a Love Letter to Change

In her third novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney takes a step back from the speed and momentum of her first two novels, “Conversations With Friends” and “Normal People.” Though she seamlessly moves between characters and cities, much of the story maintains a certain degree of stagnant restlessness, which I believe to be part of why this latest novel is my least favorite yet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sevendaysvt

Book Review: 'I Am Not Who You Think I Am,' Eric Rickstad

When Wayland Maynard is 8 years old, he comes home from school early with a stomachache and finds his dad sitting in the bedroom with a shotgun, his back to his son. One terrifying blast later, Wayland is fatherless. The only clue to his father's state of mind is a note the boy finds on the floor. It reads, "I am not who you think I am."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

BookSloth Review: A Good Alternative, But Is It Worth Ditching Goodreads?

For many bookworms, Goodreads is part and parcel of their reading lives. Goodreads, however, has been criticized for many things, above all its “outdated” and “archaic” design. Hence, some readers are on the hunt for Goodreads-like alternatives. In recent years, many of these Goodreads lookalikes have popped up, including one called BookSloth. BookSloth is a good alternative, but is it worth ditching Goodreads for good? Before we answer this million-dollar question, let’s look at what it has to offer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Florida Times-Union

Book review: A long and winding tale of life-changing adventures

For the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK. “The Lincoln Highway” is the latest book from award-winning author Amor Towles. This book is unusual in several respects: its length, its format — with multiple points of view/narrators — and its unconventional punctuation. I admit I didn’t dive into the book with lightning speed. Like a fine wine, it needed to breathe a bit in my consciousness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Reviews#Reviewer#Book Club
bookriot.com

QUIZ: Can You Pronounce These Authors’ Names Correctly?

One of the stumbling blocks of working in a bookstore or author is pronouncing author names. There’s not enough time to research every book that comes in to make sure you’re pronouncing them correctly, so you have to pick and choose which to double check and which to cross your fingers you’re getting right.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
creativeboom.com

Anoosha Syed on making a difference as an illustrator and why change is good

Anoosha Syed is an illustrator and character designer for animation whose clients include Google, Netflix, and Warner Brothers. Born in Pakistan, Anoosha has spent much of her life moving around the world, growing up in Switzerland, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and settling in Toronto. She studied Illustration in Switzerland and began her career in animation, starting on the preschool series 'Dot' for Sprout and Disney Jr before beginning to work extensively in children's books.
VISUAL ART
